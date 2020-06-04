'New virus cases in schools from virtually every part of the country'

Professor Sigal Sadetzsky, head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry, has expressed her concern at the recent spike in the number of coronavirus infections in the country's schools.

Interviewed on Galei Tzahal, she noted that, "The fact that so many schools have been affected - schools from almost every part of the country - is extremely worrying. It raises the question as to whether it is at all possible to adhere to social distancing rules within schools."