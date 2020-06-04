|
07:35
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
'The Americans have introduced a new condition for sovereignty'
Head of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani, was interviewed on Reshet Bet and asked for his comments on the "Deal of the Century" being promoted by the administration of US President Donald Trump.
"The Americans have presented a new condition," Elhayani said. "Now they're saying that if we don't come to a broad agreement regarding the two-state solution, there won't be any sovereignty."
