News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Condition of IDF officer shot in training exercise improves
The condition of the IDF officer who was shot during a training exercise has improved.
The officer was shot in the stomach and seriously wounded. He was taken to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva for treatment where he underwent an operation last night andwas then transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit. He is now conscious and breathing independently, and his condition is defined as stable.
