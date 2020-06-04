|
07:22
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Brazil sees highest daily increase in number of virus cases so far
In the last day alone, 28,633 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Brazil, the highest daily increase so far in the South American country.
1,349 people died of Covid-19 in the last day there, taking the death toll so far to a total of 32,548 people. Brazil has confirmed 584,016 cases of coronavirus so far, with Latin America swiftly becoming the new global epicenter of the virus.
Last Briefs