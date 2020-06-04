|
07:19
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Around 150 prayed at Kever Yosef in Shechem last night
Despite the cessation of security cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, around 150 people arrived at the gravesite of Yosef Hatzaddik in Shechem last night, for prayers.
The worshipers were accompanied by IDF soldiers who secured the visit, Kan News reports.
In the past, such visits, which occur approximately once a month, were always coordinated with the Palestinian security forces.
Last Briefs