Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20

Snapchat stops promoting Trump's posts

Snapchat on Wednesday stopped promoting posts by US President Donald Trump, saying they incite "racial violence."

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," Snapchat said in response to an AFP inquiry, in a reference to the youth-focused social network's section for recommended content.