Oded Revivi: Knesset Speaker is a true friend of the settlement enterprise

Oded Revivi, head of the Efrat Local Council, on Wednesday came out in defense of Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin, after Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani criticized him.

"The Speaker of the Knesset is also a true friend of the settlement enterprise. He was a key activist against the disengagement, served as chairman of the Land of Israel Lobby in the Knesset, promoted the referendum law to prevent ceding land of the territories of Israel. He worked to promote dozens of laws and budgets for the settlement," said Revivi.

"It is inappropriate and wrong to portray him as a villain. Looking directly at the tourism that developed in Judea and Samaria during Levin's tenure as a Tourism Minister, we are taught who the man is and what great his contribution is," he added.