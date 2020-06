00:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 IDF officer seriously injured from gunfire during training An IDF officer was seriously wounded on Wednesday from another officer's weapon during military training for company commanders in southern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.



The officer was taken for medical treatment at a hospital. His family has been notified. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs