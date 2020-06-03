Gantz: Ohana formulating a plan to deal with Bedouin violence

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday evening commented on the incident in which Bedouin attacked IDF soldiers in the south and stole weapons.

"The phenomenon of theft of weapons in the south requires treatment and will be treated. After receiving the details of the incident about the latest incident in which IDF soldiers came into conflict with Bedouin civilians, I spoke with Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana who informed me that he had instructed the Israel Police to handle the phenomenon severely. Ohana further informed me that he is formulating an outline for action and we agreed that we will discuss it later after it is drafted,” Gantz wrote on Twitter.