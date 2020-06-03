Social media platform stops promoting Trump

Multiple news sources reported that the social media platform Snapchat would stop promoting President Donald Trump's account due to what it termed the President's "controversial comments" on the current riots.

"We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform. We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," said a spokeswoman for the company.

"Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America," she continued.

The President's campaign manager attacked the move, saying Snapchat was "trying to rig the 2020 election" and suppress the President.