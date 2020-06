22:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Yesha Council Chairman responds to Knesset Speaker Yesha Council Chairman David Elhiani responded to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin's remarks following Elhiani's attack against Trump's peace plan. "Yariv Levin should take off his snakeskin and inform Likud supporters of his part in drawing up the evacuation map, establishing a Palestinian state," said Elhiani. ► ◄ Last Briefs