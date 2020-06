22:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Terrorist attack foiled near Hashmonaim Junction, terrorist dead A terrorist attack was foiled minutes ago near the Hashmonaim Junction outside of Modi'in Ilit. The terrorist has been neutralized by IDF forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs