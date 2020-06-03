Knesset Speaker slams Yesha Council Chairman

Speaker of the Knesset Yariv Levin (Likud) addressed today's comments by Yesha Council Chairman David Elhiaini in with Elhiani attacked Trump's peace plan.

"David Elhiani's crude and irresponsible comments about the US president deserve all the condemnation and criticism in the world. In all respects to the chairman of the Yesha Council, he should be grateful to President Trump for his tremendous work for the sake of the State of Israel and the settlement movement."

"Elhiani's statements express ungratefulness and do great damage, especially at a time that a critical effort to advance sovereignty is being made" Levin said.