Netanyahu chastises Yesha Council Chairman for attacking Trump

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Yesha Council Chairman David Alhiani's criticism of President Trump's 'Deal of the Century.'

"President Trump is a great friend of the State of Israel. He has undertaken historical moves in support of the State of Israel, including: recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, [moving] the US embassy to Jerusalem, and recognition of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

"President Trump's vision of peace includes recognition of Israel as a Jewish state, Israel's control of territory west of the Jordan, a unified Jerusalem, disarmament of Hamas, preventing [Palestinian Arab] refugees from entering Israel, and more," said Netanyahu.