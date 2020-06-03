Givatayim high school closed after student contracts virus

After it was announced that an 11th grader from Shimon Ben Zvi High School in Givatayim was been diagnosed with the coronavirus, likely having contracting the disease from his mother, the school was ordered to temporarily shut its doors.

The student had self-quarantined since his mother tested positive a week ago), when he was also tested resulting in a negative diagnosis.

After a preliminary investigation, and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines, it was decided to close the school and have the students and staff enter home isolation.