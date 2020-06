21:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 WH posts footage of anarchists supplying bricks to rioters Following President Trump's move to nominate Antifa as a terrorist organization, the White House Twitter account posted footage of anarchist organizations behind the latest attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs