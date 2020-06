21:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Head of Binyamin Council: 'Trump not only true friend but strong ally' Head of the Binyamin Local Council Ysrael Gantz posted to Twitter: "President Donald Trump is not only a true friend of Israel but also a strong ally on all levels. We are grateful for his historic outlook on the rights of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria." ► ◄ Last Briefs