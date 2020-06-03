|
News BriefsSivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
51 schools closed, bigger outbreak feared
The Ministry of Education reported that due to another wave of coronavirus infections, 51 schools have been temporarily closed after 261 new CV-19 cases were diagnosed amongst students and teaching staff.
Approximately 8,000 students and staff members have self-quarantined.
Israel's Health Ministry said earlier in the day that with the speed of the newest spread of infections, the country could be headed for a bigger outbreak than expected.
