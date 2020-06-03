|
20:22
Reported
News BriefsSivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
Parents of newborn test positive for CV-19
The parents of a baby born yesterday at Beilinson Medical Center and transferred to the premature ward at Schneider Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The mother, who has remained in a separate ward, has not visited her baby, but the newborn's father has. The baby tested negative for the virus.
An epidemiological investigation was conducted to identify hospital staff who had been exposed to the couple.
