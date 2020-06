20:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Har Homa may be placed on lockdown Kan News reported that the Health Ministry is considering imposing a complete lockdown on the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem following a coronavirus outbreak in the area. ► ◄ Last Briefs