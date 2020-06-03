Trump to bar flights from China

Multiple sources have reported that US President Trump is planning to ban all commercial passenger flights from China.

The move would begin on June 16 and come as a response to China's refusal to accept flights from the US.

A travel ban to the communist state was enforced in early February following the outbreak of the coronavirus. While some US airline carriers were hoping to resume flights to China, Beijing's retaliatory moves prevented this from taking place.

According to reports, cargo flights are to continue to operate.