19:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 American Jewry - How do I know I love you Read more How do you know you really love someone? When you stop caring what they think of you. The love is stronger than fear of what they may think.