19:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Likud MK: Yamina needs to rethink path Likud MK Keti Shitrit said that Yamina party MKs needed to "rethink their path." Shitrit said that finding themselves in the same position as Peace Now as far as opposing Israel's sovereignty move was not a good look and that they would need to rethink their positions on the matter.