Health Min. weighing legal action against individual who hid infection

The Health Ministry said it was weighing legal measures against a man who had contracted the coronavirus but was unwilling to carry out epidemiologic testing.

The Ministry stated that the man had participated in a mass funeral in central Israel and that family members had refused to provide information that would assist in preventing a further spread of the virus, with some even declining to enter isolation.

It also said that the punishment for deliberately spreading a deadly disease was seven years of incarceration and that it was considering going ahead with legal measures.