19:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 71-year-old Israeli man succumbs to virus A 71-year-old man suffering of multiple background diseases succumbed today at Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The man had been hospitalized in critical condition over the last month.