Interior Ministry denies single students entry to Israel

The Yeshiva World quoted a report by Chaim V'Chessed stating that Israel's Interior Ministry retracted its permission to allow single students to enter the country after promising to let them in despite the fact that some students had already applied and received entry permits.

The report stated that the Ministry reversed its decision and that students arriving in Israel will be denied entry. Only those already en route to their destination will be let in.

Married student and their families, in the meantime, are to be allowed entry.

It appears that the move was made as a result in the recent spike in CV-19 infections in the country but this has not been confirmed.