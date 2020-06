18:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 US officials accuse Yesha heads of being 'ungrateful' Kan News reported that senior US government officials accused Yesha leaders of "being ungrateful" following their opposition to Trump's 'Deal of the Century.' ► ◄ Last Briefs