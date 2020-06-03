|
Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
Trump: I've done more for Black community than Biden ever has
Following another day of looting and nationwide clashes with police over the police killing of African American detainee George Floyd, President Trump tweeted that he had done "more for the Black community than [presumed Democratic Party presidential candidate] Sen. Joe Biden.
According to reports, the President was taken to a White House bunker in the midst of clashes with police in the country's capital on Friday of last week.
