CNN host: Not KKK we should fear - but Clinton supporters

Following an incident in which a white woman falsely accused an African American man of attacking her in New York's Central Park, posting a recording of the encounter on Twitter, CNN commentator Van Jones said that it was "the white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park" who would be more likely to "weaponize race" "like she had been taught by the Aryan Nation" than members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Fox News reported that the vocally-liberal TV host made the statement as part of a discussion on race relations in the US.

According to the report, Van Jones went on to say that, "even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person" has a racist "virus" in their brain that can be "activated' at any moment."