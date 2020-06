16:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Knesset approves extension of emergency guidelines The Knesset approved the recommendation of the Joint, Foreign, Defense, and Constitution, Law and Justice Committees to extend emergency guidelines in lieu of an additional outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. 52 MKs supported the bill while 14 opposed. ► ◄ Last Briefs