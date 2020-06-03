16:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Meretz: Netanyahu leading country towards abyss Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz said that Israel's leaders were leading the country towards disaster. "All the [security] experts are warning us of a coming disaster [as a result of the planned application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria], but we continue moving forward with [plans for the] annexation under heavy cover of silence and concealment. We must wake up," Horowitz posted on Twitter. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs