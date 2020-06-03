De Blasio, Cuomo keep fighting as situation heats up

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the state's governor to issue an apology to the city's police force following Cuomo's statement that the mayor was mishandling the ongoing riots.

The two Democrats have been embroiled in a personal feud despite the harrowing situation in the state as riots have entered their ninth day and protesters defied curfew orders yesterday.

According to a Fox News report, NYC police have begun constructing street roadblocks as looters have taken to robbing downtown NY storefronts.

In the latest salvo between the two, de Blasio said Cuomo owed an apology to the cops who have been battling rioting over several nights in the city.

De Blasio slammed Cuomo, claiming he had "disgraced the men and women of the NYPD" and "owed 36,000 hardworking men and women who have been putting their lives on the line for all of us" an apology. The governor, for his part, said he had the power to "displace" de Blasio.