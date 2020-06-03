Yisrael Beytenu MK accuses Netanyahu of spreading COVID-19

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar accused PM Netanyahu of knowingly allowing Israelis to be infected with the coronavirus.

Avidar said that "while Netanyahu showed Israelis how to sneeze in the correct manner and maintain a safe distance to avoid the virus, in practice, allowed people arriving from New York to infect their family members."

He said the Prime Minister even managed to hurt the haredi community "despite kissing their every rabbi when the opportunity arose," and succeeded getting under the skin of former Health Minister Yaakov Litzman by imposing a lockdown on the haredi city of Bnei Brak.