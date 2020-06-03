Dagan: 'Netanyahu not doing us any favors'

Yesha Council Head Yossi Dagan said PM Netanyahu wasn't doing the Right any favors by implementing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria following a meeting with the Prime Minister today.

Dagan said that the last three elections were a national referendum on the issue and that a vast majority of Israelis came out in favor of the move.

He said there was a clear majority in the Knesset including the Likud, Yamina, and Haredi parties, along with Derech Eretz MKs Hauser and Hendel, Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, and members of Blue and White as well as Ya'alon's Telem faction.

Dagan said that Netanyahu was trying to use sovereignty as a means of establishing a "terrorist state in the heart of Israel."