Iran's Khamenei: Floyd killing shows America's 'true face'

AFP reports Iran's supreme leader today said the police killing of George Floyd shows the "true face" of the United States and its oppression of the peoples of the world, including its own.

"The fact that a policeman has cold-bloodedly pressed his knee on the throat of a black man until he died and that other policemen watched on without doing anything is nothing knew," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

"It is the truce face of America, it's what it has always done all over the world -- in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and other countries, and before that in Vietnam.

"It is the normal course of action of the United States, it's the truce face of their regime," Khamenei said.