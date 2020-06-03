MDA to test 2,000 students, teaching staff at Hadera school

In light of positive test results for coronavirus at an educational institution in Hadera, MDA today, at the request of the Clallit and Meuchedet Kupot Cholim and in collaboration with the Hadera Municipality, set up a mobile "check and run" complex near the Hadera train station where about 2,000 high school students and their teaching staff and their families are expected.

The complex will open for afternoon activity and will run until 11pm.

Only those who have been summoned by the health funds and provide an ID card will be tested.

In addition, MDA teams will carry out tests for students unable to reach the 'check and run' complex by a special ambulance at the educational institution.