14:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Netanyahu meets with Lapid for security briefing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met a short time ago for a security briefing with Opposition Chairman MK Yair Lapid at the Prime Minister's Office. Military Secretary to the Prime Minister General Avi Balot attended the meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs