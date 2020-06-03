|
Soroka Hospital reports significant increase in coronavirus patients
Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva reported an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in the southern region. The Coronavirus Ward currently has 6 patients, including a 5-year-old girl and her mother.
Soroka Medical Center Deputy Director and Internal Emergency Care Director Dr. Dan Schwartzfox said: "In recent days, we've seen a significant increase in the number of patients diagnosed as COVID-19."
