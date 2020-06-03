Tze'elim: Bedouin unafraid of IDF

Bedouin in the Negev have been stealing military equipment without fear for several years. "Dozens of armed fighters see they're stealing but they can't respond."

"This has been a phenomenon we've known for years," said Reserve Brigade 9208 Commander Yedidia Nassimi to Channel 12 News. "When I come to training in Tze'elim, I know that I've got Bedouins and that's my main threat in training. I stand in front of my company in Tze'alim and set up training complexes on the ground, I say that the main threat is theft and disruption of training.

"They are constantly scouring the area and looking for finds, and in the event of confrontation I have nothing to do. Orders are to do nothing. It's terrible, the feeling that you're a soldier with weapons and can do nothing. It impairs your resilience. The orders must change," he added.

"I drive with the Hummers in the field, they ride an ATV in front of the Hummer, make a horseshoe, impede the movement on the ground, flip us a finger, and run away," Nassimi said. "In terms of theft, every time they went for military vehicles and stole soldiers' bags with ammunition and personal equipment. I'll never forget a brigade exercise where before the force, in front of generals, in front of everyone, in drove a caravan of their ATVs. We're helpless."