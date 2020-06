13:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Int Security Minister orders check into disabled suspect procedures Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana said at the Knesset plenum that, following the shooting of the autistic man Iyad Elahlak in Jerusalem, "the Israeli police intend to look into the treatment of people with disabilities - the identification of persons with disabilities, and field diagnosis if possible, and thus prevent recurrence of such cases." ► ◄ Last Briefs