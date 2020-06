13:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Disgruntled voters sue Benny Gantz Vered Amir, who was active in Blue and White, is one of the plaintiffs: "Benny Gantz violated the basic agreement between him and those who worked with him and the voters." ► ◄ Last Briefs