IDF base equipment theft: IDF, police agree to 'tighten supervision'

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Gen. Eyal Zamir and Police Deputy Commissioner Alon Asor spoke about the theft and attempted theft that occurred in IDF firefighting and training areas, a joint statement by the police and the IDF said.

The two stated that significant cooperation should continue between the bodies as has been done to date and to produce additional solutions to prevent such serious offenses.

The Deputy Chief of Staff noted the role of IDF officers in the operational aspect of the complex incident that occurred where the attempted theft was confronted before arrival of the Israeli police.

The two concluded that surveillance would be tightened in the IDF base in the south of the country with the aim of preventing theft and the risks inherent therein, in particular by preventive efforts alongside determined and uncompromising enforcement activities led by the police against the criminals until they face justice.