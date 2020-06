13:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Naftali Bennett: 'Netanyahu seals justice system, abandons it to Left' The Yamina Chairman said at a press conference: "We're losing the Negev and Netanyahu deposited it with Amir Peretz. He let the cat guard the cream." ► ◄ Last Briefs