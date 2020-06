13:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Prof. Sigal Sadetzki: 'The disease is coming back, I'm worried' Health Ministry Public Health head Prof. Sigal Sadetzki addressed the increase in coronavirus morbidity. "The disease is returning, I'm worried," she said in a Kan Reshet Bet interview. "I thought the virus would go to sleep in May and it didn't happen. There's a seasonality in viruses but it didn't happen here - we're in a position to sow some very dangerous seeds." ► ◄ Last Briefs