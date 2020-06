13:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 'Loss of taste and smell requires coronavirus testing' Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science explained the Institute's battle with the virus: "In Be'er Sheva, Hadera and Rishon Lezion we began to see a resurgence in the development of symptoms." ► ◄ Last Briefs