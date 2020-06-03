12:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 B. Sheva Mayor: Unfortunately, guidelines still at times contradictory Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovich referred on Kan News to the coronavirus outbreak in the city's schools. "Every moment the reality here changes and demands reassessment. The intentions of the health and education ministries are good. We must change our thinking patterns and exhibit more flexibility. Unfortunately, the guidelines are still sometimes contradictory." ► ◄ Last Briefs