12:25
Reported
News BriefsSivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
B. Sheva Mayor: Unfortunately, guidelines still at times contradictory
Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovich referred on Kan News to the coronavirus outbreak in the city's schools.
"Every moment the reality here changes and demands reassessment. The intentions of the health and education ministries are good. We must change our thinking patterns and exhibit more flexibility. Unfortunately, the guidelines are still sometimes contradictory."
