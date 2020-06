12:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Yohai Damari: 'Sovereignty mustn't endanger State of Israel' The Mayor of Mount Hebron explained the dangers of the Trump initiative that led his colleagues to fight: "It's a great opportunity but it mustn't result in quiet disengagement." ► ◄ Last Briefs