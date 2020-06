11:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of raping Givatayim woman Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of Ra'anana on suspicion of raping a young woman in Givatayim. Police will today seek to extend his detention in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs