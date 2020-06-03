11:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Economy Minister announces relief measures for businesses As a result of the coronavirus crisis and with a view to providing relief to businesses and enterprises that are experiencing difficulties, the Economy and Industry Ministry Investment Authority published a list of relief and assistance measures for businesses and enterprises, to whom he issued an active approval letter as part of the employment paths as well as within grant measures established under the Capital Investment Law. ► ◄ Last Briefs