Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
TA resident charged with plying minors with drugs, indecent acts
The Tel Aviv District Attorney filed an indictment against Yaakov Ben Lulu (63) of Tel Aviv this morning for plying children with drugs, indecent acts, and other offenses at a Tel Aviv Youth Community Center.
The indictment contains four charges of providing minors drugs, possession of a dangerous drug, supplying a dangerous drug, encouraging a minor to drink alcoholic beverages, multiple indecent acts on minors under the age of 16, extortion with threats, disrupting court proceedings, and interference in the investigation.
